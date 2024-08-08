GEORGE TOWN, Aug 8 — Penang’s Deputy Chief Minister II, Jagdeep Singh Deo, returned to work this afternoon, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

“I’m a workaholic — I can’t just sit in the hospital and do nothing,” he told FMT.

The minister officiated the launch of Enovix Corporation’s new manufacturing plant and revealed that he had also visited his office the day before.

It was reported earlier that Jagdeep had asked to extend his leave to August 9. He has been on medical leave since July 22 to treat his injured left foot, with the possibility of surgery.