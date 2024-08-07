KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The King of Malaysia His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim has consented to the appointment of Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar as the new Chief Secretary to the Government.

The Prime Minister’s Department announced the appointment in a statement today, adding that it will take effect on August 12.

Shamsul Azri is replacing Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali whose contract will expire on August 10.

Shamsul holds a business administration degree from the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States, and has attended the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, and the European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD).

His most recent position was as the director-general of the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS).

The PMD also thanked the departing Zuki for his service and dedication, highlighting in particular his work in reforming the public service delivery system.