KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended a donation to environmental journalist Datuk Karam Singh Walia, who is suffering from liver disease and kidney problems.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said the donation was presented by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi yesterday, adding that Karam related his experience in exposing the culprits responsible for destroying the environment during the visit.

Anwar said he was also informed about the former journalist’s health condition, which is concerning.

"Hopefully, this contribution can help alleviate the burden of his medical costs. I pray that Karam recovers quickly and continues to educate the younger generation about the importance of the environment,” read the post.

Famous for using pantun and proverbs when delivering his investigative reports, Karam was a broadcast journalist for 20 years before retiring in 2014 due to health issues. — Bernama