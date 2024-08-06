GOMBAK, Aug 6 — The government proposes to amend Section 45A under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) for the offence of driving under the influence of drugs even if it does not cause an accident.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said this proposal will be tabled during the third Parliament session in October after further discussions with ministry officials and relevant departments.

He said the existing law against the offence of driving under the influence of drugs is found to be less strict and should be punished like the offence of drunk driving under the same section which provides for a maximum penalty of a fine of RM10,000 and two-year imprisonment.

"For drivers who take drugs, we can only prosecute them if they cause road accidents,” he said.

"For those found driving under the influence of drugs but do not cause an accident, we can only have their licences suspended and (they) cannot be prosecuted."

Loke said this at a press conference for the special operations for Tourism Vehicles and Public Service Vehicles (Tourist and Express Buses) at the Road Transport Department's Gombak Enforcement Station, Kuala Lumpur today.

According to him, this matter needs to be reviewed because it is not appropriate to wait until an accident occurs before strict action is taken against drug-using drivers.

"Such drivers should be taken out of the road system," he said.

He also said that the five-day special operations, which started on Aug 1, recorded a total of 21 drivers who tested positive for drugs as a result of the urine test screening of 276 commercial vehicle drivers.

"This means that out of 13 drivers, one driver is driving under the influence of drugs when carrying out their duties.This is a very worrying situation," he added. — Bernama





