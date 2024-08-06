KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Sessions Court here set September 4 for the prosecution to inform the court of the decision on the representation submitted by Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for his 12 corruption and money laundering charges related to the Jana Wibawa projects.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry told the presiding judge Suzana Hussin that the prosecution has yet to receive the decision on the representation submitted to the AGC on July 4.

“The prosecution has just received a new date for decision by the AGC, that is on August 28.

“Therefore, we request that the court set another date for its decision on the status of the representation and vacate the trial date which supposed to resume tomorrow,” he said.

Lawyer Datuk Seri Rajan Navaratnam representing Adam Radlan, 43, did not object to the request.

Suzana then vacated tomorrow’s trial date and scheduled a new case mention for September 4 to determine the status of the representation.

On July 9, the prosecution’s first witness, assistant registrar of the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), R. Harshini, completed her testimony on the first-day trial of Adam Radlan who is facing five corruption charges and seven money laundering charges.

On February 21 last year, Adam Radlan was charged with one count of soliciting a cash bribe of between 3.5 to seven per cent of an RM47.8 million road construction project from Mat Jusoh Mamat, the managing director of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd.

He was also charged with another count of accepting a bribe of RM500,000 from the same individual as an inducement to help the company secure the same project, which spanned from Jalan Sungai Adam to Kampung Banat in Perlis, from the government through direct negotiations.

In February this year, Adam Radlan was charged with two counts of receiving RM4.1 million in bribes from Lian Tan Chuan and Mat Jusoh for helping Nepturis Sdn Bhd and MIE obtain two similar Jana Wibawa projects and one count of soliciting RM2 million from Lian as an inducement to help Nepturis secure another project related to Jana Wibawa.

All the charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Adam Radlan also faces seven money laundering charges amounting to more than RM3 million under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The offences were allegedly committed around Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya between March 2021 and January 2023. — Bernama