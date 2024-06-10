KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The trial of Segambut Bersatu Division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad, who is facing 12 corruption and money laundering charges related to the Jana Wibawa project, has been postponed to July 9.

Judge Suzana Hussin vacated today’s trial date until Wednesday (June 12) after Adam Radlan’s lawyer, Datuk Seri Rajan Navaratnam, applied to postpone the trial as the prosecution had just handed over a set of documents related to the case to the defence on Friday (June 7).

“Therefore, we (the defence) request time to review the documents,” said the lawyer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry said the prosecution did not object to the application for the postponement by the defence.

He said the prosecution had just been informed by the investigating officer that several documents had been overlooked and needed to be handed over to the defence for the trial.

“We apologise for the delay in handing over the set of documents to the defence,” said Mohamad Fadhly.

The court has also maintained the trial dates for July 10 and 11, July 22 to 24, and August 5 to 7.

On February 21 last year, Adam Radlan was charged with one count of soliciting a cash bribe of between 3.5 to seven per cent of a RM47.8 million road construction project from Mat Jusoh Mamat, the managing director of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd.

He was also charged with another count of accepting a bribe of RM500,000 from the same individual as an inducement to help the company secure the same project, which spanned from Jalan Sungai Adam to Kampung Banat in Perlis, from the government through direct negotiations.

In February this year, Adam Radlan was charged with two counts of receiving RM4.1 million in bribes from Lian Tan Chuan and Mat Jusoh for helping Nepturis Sdn Bhd and MIE obtain two similar Jana Wibawa projects and one count of soliciting RM2 million from Lian as an inducement to help Nepturis secure another project related to Jana Wibawa.

All the charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Adam Radlan also faces seven money laundering charges amounting to more than RM3 million under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The offences were allegedly committed in Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya between March 2021 and January 2023. — Bernama