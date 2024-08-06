KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — A busker was sentenced to three months in jail by the Syariah High Court in Seremban today after pleading guilty to charges of teaching doctrines contrary to Islamic law related to the Millah Abraham sect declared as deviant, to his child in June last year.

The accused, Norasid Md Said, 50, made the confession before Judge Zulfikri Yasoa after the charges were read out, according to a report in Malay news outlet Harian Metro today.

According to the charges, the accused taught his 16-year-old son.

The act took place between June 1 and June 30, 2023, from 8pm to 11.59pm at a house in Felda Palong 3, Gemas, Negeri Sembilan, the report was quoted as saying.

The accused was charged under Section 52 of the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (Negeri Sembilan) 1992, amended in 2019, and may be punished under the same section.

If convicted, the accused could be fined up to RM5,000 or imprisoned for up to three years, or both.

The accused pleaded for his prison sentence to start from his arrest on July 10 and requested the minimum fine if imposed, as he is still supporting his family.

Syarie prosecutor Abdul Wafi Ramli requested the court to impose a sentence that would serve as a deterrent to others teaching the same doctrine so that it would not be spread further.

He argued that a severe penalty should be imposed considering the accused’s failure to uphold the sanctity of Islam from such allegations.

The court ordered the prison sentence to run consecutively from the previous sentence.

Norasid is currently serving a one-month jail sentence after being fined RM2,000 by the Syariah High Court for teaching the Millah Abraham doctrines which is contrary to Islamic law to his wife last year.

In the same proceedings today, the accused pleaded not guilty to charges of teaching deviant doctrines contrary to Islamic law related to the Millah Abraham doctrine to a 42-year-old female family member in April last year.

Acording to the charges, the accused taught the doctrines to the woman concerning Quranic verses that contradict Islamic law.

The offence took place on April 24, 2023, around 5pm, at a house in Taman PGBF Harmoni, Gemas.

On July 11, Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) Enforcement Division Operations Unit chief Ahmad Zaki Hamzah said the Millah Abraham beliefs included the existence of a new prophet, a different “syahadah” or declaration of faith, and attempts to merge three religions: Islam, Judaism, and Christianity. They also believed that meat slaughtered by non-followers was forbidden.

The court set October 14 for next mention.