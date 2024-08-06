KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — A 20-year-old student pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to committing physical sexual assault on a 10-month-old girl whom his mother was babysitting.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Jalan Hamzah Kampung Baru, Dang Wang here at 10am last July 31.

The charge, under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and can be whipped upon conviction.

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali allowed him bail of RM6,000 and also ordered him not to intimidate witnesses in the case.

The accused, represented by lawyer Azi Azlin Zulkifli, is also ordered to surrender his passport to the court and to report himself at the nearest police station once a month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shakira Aliana Alias appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama