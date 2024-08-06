KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Petaling Jaya police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old girl who was missing since May 25.

According to Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar, Lin Yu Cheng was last seen at her home in Dataran Prima Condominium, Jalan PJU 1/42, Petaling Jaya on May 25, national news agency Bernama reported today.

A missing persons report was made on her yesterday, said police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to visit the nearest police station or contact the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters operations room at 03-79662222.