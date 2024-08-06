KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reportedly accepted the apology of social media company Meta for the removal of the former’s condolence posts on Facebook and Instagram over the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he hopes the matter will not recur.

“I took note, I contacted the prime minister, and he acknowledged Meta’s apology,” Fahmi was quoted by RTM telling reporters at the Communications Ministry’s monthly assembly.

“The prime minister said that he read the news in the Middle East, meaning that the apology reached him worldwide. We hope this incident does not happen again.”

Meta is the parent company for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Yesterday, the government said it had demanded an apology from Meta over its removal of two Facebook posts by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh — during a meeting with its representatives.

According to Bernama, a check on the Prime Minister’s Instagram account also found that three of his posts on July 31 condemning Haniyeh’s assassination and sharing photos of his meeting with the Hamas leader had been removed from the social media application.

The removal of the posts was accompanied by the caption “Dangerous individuals and organisations”.

This led the Prime Minister’s Office to condemn Meta’s actions, while Anwar on August 1 reminded Meta to stop acting as instruments of the oppressive Zionist Israeli regime.

In response, Meta Platforms apologised earlier today, and claimed that “operational error” led to the removal.

It said all related contents have since been restored.



