KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Meta Platforms apologised on Tuesday for the removal of content from Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Facebook and Instagram accounts related to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh last week.

Malaysia had asked Meta for an explanation after the posts expressing condolences over Haniyeh’s death were removed.

“We apologise for an operational error where content from the Prime Minister’s Facebook and Instagram Pages were removed, and the content has since been restored with the correct newsworthy label,” a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed response to questions.

Malaysia’s communications minister and members of the Prime Minister’s Office had met Meta representatives on Monday to seek an explanation.

“The Prime Minister’s Office views Meta’s actions as discriminatory, unjust, and a blatant suppression of free expression,” the office said in a statement on Monday. — Reuters