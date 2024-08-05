SEREMBAN, Aug 5 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke stated yesterday that stern action would be taken against the driver and company owner of the trailer that rammed into a house along Kilometre 5 Jalan Pekan-Rompin, Pahang, killing two siblings on Saturday.

He added that enforcement officials had given repeated reminders to the transport company owners to be responsible and ensure that their drivers were free from the influence of drugs and other harmful activities.

“I will instruct the JPJ (Road Transport Ministry) to take prosecutorial action against the company owner as the owner of the company’s license needs to be accountable as they were negligent and allowed the accident to happen.

“My condolences to the family as when the crash happened they were in their own home, but were unfortunately rammed by a trailer till two fatalities occurred,” he told reporters after a Hi Tea event with Negeri Sembilan students who achieved excellent Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) results in 2023 at the Royale Chulan Hotel here yesterday.

He added that the company owner would face prosecution, and if found guilty, would be suspended and have their license revoked.

Loke said he had instructed enforcement officials to conduct continuous joint operations and patrols, especially involving heavy vehicles, at all times.

“We’ve taken action to suspend and revoke licenses so many times, but unfortunately this sort of thing still happens, as if they’re challenging the validity of the country’s laws,” he said.

Media outlets had previously reported that the trailer driver, who tested positive for methamphetamine dan amphetamine, was remanded for four days to facilitate investigations under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama