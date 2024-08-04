KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — While many Malaysians opt to stay home to catch homeboys Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik face off against Denmark on TV for the bronze in the Olympics badminton men’s doubles, thousands chose to come to the Axiata Arena at the Bukit Jalil Stadium here this evening in a show of solidarity with Palestine.

The crowd has been steadily building since around 4pm, just after the rains stopped, with Malaysians from all over the country gathering here to protest the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza, and to remember one of its top liberation fighters Ismail Haniyeh, who was recently killed by a short-range projectile outside his residence in Tehran, Iran last week.

“I met Haniyeh in 2012 as part of a humanitarian mission that was undertaken by MyCare and we even performed terawih prayers together at a mosque in Gaza,” Muzahar Hitam told Malay Mail when approached.

The 61-year-old described himself as a long-time activist for the Palestinian cause.

MyCare is a Malaysian humanitarian aid group formerly known as Aqsa Sharif that helps people in wartorn and disaster-struck places with food supplies, building shelters, medical treatment, and education.

Muzahar Hitam, 61, showing a photograph of him meeting Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza during a humanitarian mission in 2012. — Picture by Dhesegaan Bala Krishnan

Muzahar who came with his family tonight said they were there to express their solidarity with Palestine and mourn the death of Haniyeh, whom he described as a “soft-spoken and calm leader.”

“My son also had the opportunity to meet Haniyeh when he was a student council member in Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin.

“He appreciated Malaysia for our vocal stance against the Zionist regime and the generosity of Malaysians to help the people of Gaza.

“His death was very unfortunate but I believe the world will start taking the Palestinian cause more seriously after his demise,” Muzahar said.

Just then, a nine-motorcycle convoy arrived, making head turn.

At the head was Muhammad Zaquan Mohamad Hussin who described himself as a civil servant, and gesturing to the other bikers, said they were also public sector employees.

Muhammad Zaquan Mohamad Hussin and his civil servant colleagues participating at the ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ at the indoor Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur on August 4, 2024. — Picture by Dhesegaan Bala Krishnan

The 40-year-old said it was his first time participating in a Palestinian solidarity and is confident that their voices will send a strong message to the world about Israel’s encroachment of the Palestinian homeland.

“The world needs to see that this is not just a religious issue; it is a blatant violation of human rights,” he said.

But it is not just Malaysians here.

Abdul Majed, a businessman from Afghanistan who has been living in Malaysia for the last 15 years, also came with his children.

Abdul Majed, 32, a businessman from Afghanistan who has been living in Malaysia for the last 15 years, also came with his children to show solidarity with Palestine at the rally in Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur on August 4, 2024. — Picture by Dhesegaan Bala Krishnan

“For people like me living far away from Palestine, the least we can do is to pray for the Palestinians or participate in protests like this,” the 32-year-old said.

On the assassination of Haniyeh, Abdul said: “History has shown that once you kill a leader thousand more stronger leaders will emerge.

“Through this protest, we want the people of Gaza to know they are not alone,” he said.



Police presence at the venue is tight as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to deliver a speech during the rally tonight.



