KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Malaysia is advancing steadily to emerge as a leading global healthcare destination in 2025, with the success of the healthcare tourism sector chalking up a RM2.25 billion revenue in 2023.

In just a year before the completion of the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Industry Blueprint 2021-2025, the aspiration to fulfil the “Best Malaysia Healthcare Travel Experience” by 2025 can be achieved following a growing number of health tourists making their way to Malaysia.

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), an agency under the Ministry of Health (MOH), told Bernama that the country recorded 584,468 health tourist arrivals for the first half of 2024 (1H 2024).

The agency said, in comparison, Malaysia recorded more than one million health tourist arrivals in 2023, up by a significant 15 per cent from 850,000 in 2022, firmly entrenching the country as a fast-growing medical destination.

MHTC said Indonesia was the highest contributor of health tourists to Malaysia, comprising 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the total number last year.

As a background, the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Industry Blueprint 2021-2025, which, among others, touches on the role of public and private sector stakeholders within the healthcare travel ecosystem, has managed to provide a framework of cohesive end-to-end experience to the health tourists with a high emphasis on the Malaysia healthcare brand.

Among the key touchpoints of the blueprint are medical services, teleconsultation, access to information, insurance, accommodation and immigration, which will drive the industry forward and make Malaysia a focal point to showcase the “Best Malaysia Healthcare Travel Experience” by 2025.

The agency said the health tourism industry aims to generate RM2.4 billion in revenue for the whole of this year, and thus far, the sector has generated RM954.90 million in revenue for 1H 2024.

MHTC said this is expected to contribute to an economic spillover to other industries to the tune of RM9.6 billion.

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) should also be credited as having a role in this journey based on a recent statement that the agency is actively supporting the international expansion of Malaysia’s healthcare industry via its vast network of global offices to ensure both the industry’s competitiveness and secured future-proof growth.

With 49 offices worldwide, MATRADE has connected Malaysian companies, including healthcare firms, with foreign importers through export missions, business match-making programmes as well as market intelligence reports, all of which have promoted Malaysia’s healthcare tourism industry.

These efforts reflect Malaysia’s commitment to advancing healthcare innovation and excellence, positioning the country as a key hub for global healthcare partnerships and business opportunities, according to MATRADE.

Sunway Healthcare Group among key healthcare players

Sunway Healthcare Group (SHG) is among the players in Malaysia’s medical tourism sector, receiving a higher number of international patients seeking high-quality and affordable healthcare solutions.

SHG managing director (hospital and healthcare operations) Dr Khoo Chow Huat said the group attracted a substantial number of international patients, with the highest number coming from Indonesia.

International patients in SHG grew by more than 40 per cent in the first half of this year from the same period in 2023.

“Cultural similarities, comprehensive range of services, high standard of care and lower costs in comparison to neighbouring countries are among the advantages that attracted them to seek medical treatment here.

“Some come for a few days for health screenings or simple outpatient consultations. Others may stay one to three weeks, or even longer, depending on their medical treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, and rehabilitation,” he told Bernama.

Comprehensive patient support services

Khoo said the adoption of advanced technologies and increased awareness of medical tourism led SHG to receive international patients, especially in its flagship quaternary hospital, Sunway Medical Centre (SMC), Sunway City Kuala Lumpur.

Quaternary care is the extension of tertiary care in reference to advanced levels of medicine, which are highly specialised, not widely accessed and usually only offered in a very limited number of national or international centres.

SHG also expanded its footprint to include tertiary hospitals, namely Sunway Medical Centre Velocity, Cheras and Sunway Medical Centre, Penang. The three hospitals have a combined capacity of over 1,700 beds and more than 400 specialist consultants.

He said SHG invested in its International Patient Centre, which is a one-stop centre that handles everything from translation and visa processing to billing and appointments, in addition to setting up 10 representative offices in Indonesia to provide support and assistance for medical treatment in Malaysia.

“We have 10 offices located in different regions to help patients in all matters related to the treatment, such as assisting in admission and discharge for patients, booking hotels, as well as medical transfers to Malaysia,” he said.

International patient experience

Yusof Fuad, 61, from Jakarta, has been undergoing hip replacement treatment at SMC since March 2024 after contracting an infection from a previous hip replacement surgery performed seven years ago.

He underwent two major surgeries from March to June earlier this year and is expected to return for follow-up treatment in August.

“Looking at the costs of the two major surgeries I underwent, I am grateful that they are still covered by insurance because SMC is one of the hospitals that cooperates with international insurance companies, especially in Indonesia.

“Plus, my wife and children have been able to accompany me for over five months in Malaysia due to the affordable currency exchange rate and the close location,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Hamdani, 35, from Bandung, Indonesia, has also decided to send her four-year-old daughter to SMC after her daughter experienced digestive issues.

“In Bandung, SMC is well-known, and I learned about it through a friend who received treatment there. She introduced me to a staff member at SMC and began coordinating with them over the phone to facilitate my daughter’s arrangements to seek treatment.

“I chose Malaysia because there are direct flights available, and the cost of treatment is more affordable,” she said.

An added incentive is that Sunway Sanctuary, which is Malaysia’s premier senior living community, also provides accommodation for short-term stays for international patients who receive treatment at SMC.

The facility has welcomed residents not only from Malaysia, but Singapore, South Korea, China and Canada as well within its first year of operation since its launch a year ago.

“Located adjacent to SMC, we encourage international patients to stay here post-treatment, so that they will have a peace of mind that their healthcare needs are well taken care of (given the proximity),” Khoo said.

Meanwhile, Sunway Sanctuary general manager Leonard Theng said Sunway Sanctuary has achieved a 30 per cent to 35 per cent occupancy rate within its first year.

He said Singaporeans were a significant segment of the group’s target market, primarily due to the strong value of their currency.

“The facility has about 70 residents at the moment and the group aims to double its number of residents to between 140 and 150 in the coming year,” he said.

A part of pioneering a new era of aged care, Theng hopes Sunway Sanctuary will balance the healthcare and hospitality segments via its offerings for international patients. — Bernama