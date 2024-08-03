MIRI, Aug 3 — Police personnel are urged to engage in healthy lifestyle activities and maintain a balanced diet in keeping an ideal body mass index (BMI) of not exceeding 30, which is one of the criteria for promotion.

Marudi District police chief DSP Mohd Ruslan Mat Kib said this during Marudi District Police Headquarters (IPD) monthly assembly for August on Thursday.

“I strongly encourage all senior officers, lower-ranking officers and police personnel to participate in sports because it is a good way to maintain weight and qualify for promotion,” he said.

He mentioned IPD Marudi had excelled in many sports competitions this year, namely in football, badminton, sepak takraw and bowling, organised by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Sarawak and Government Servants Welfare and Sports Council (Maksak), and commended those who had won at the events.

Aside from officers, Mohd Ruslan also urged their spouses to be involved in activities organised by the Police Family Association (Perkep).

“If Perkep stays united and active, this would improve the image of IPD Marudi,” he added.

Later, he presented certificates of appreciation to Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) members involved in a recent search-and-rescue (SAR) operation, as well as police personnel who participated in badminton and bowling competitions.

The event also bid farewell to IPD Marudi Traffic Enforcement Investigation Division head Inspector Visvanathan Guna Cekeren, who is transferring after over seven years of service.

Mohd Ruslan thanked Visvanathan for his commitment to his duties as well as presented him a certificate of appreciation and a souvenir. — Borneo Post