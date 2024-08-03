KUANTAN, Aug 3 — A pair of siblings were killed while four others were injured after a lorry rammed into their house at KM5 Jalan Pekan-Rompin, near Kampung Ketapang Hilir early this morning.

Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zain said in a statement that Nurnazatul Fashia Nasruddin, 32, died at the scene while her younger brother, Mohd Waldon Faris Nasruddin, 21, died at around 1.30pm while being treated at Pekan Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred around 4.15am when the 40-year-old lorry driver lost control while cornering, skidded into the opposite lane and rammed into a house on the right side of the road, he added.

In addition to the two fatalities, the lorry driver, both the victims’ parents, and another resident of the house suffered minor injuries and were taken to Pekan Hospital for treatment.

Mohd Zaidi said that the lorry driver tested positive for methamphetamine and will be remanded as soon as he received treatment to facilitate investigations under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama