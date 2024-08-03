KUCHING, Aug 3 — Sarawak is seeking collaboration with South Korea on the start-up ecosystem and entrepreneurial development in the state, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment said this when leading a delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Korea Institute of Start-Up and Entrepreneurship Development (KISED) in Seoul, on Thursday.

“Among the potential areas of collaboration between KISED and Sarawak are the commercialisation of research and development for startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and development of comprehensive supportive programmes for start-ups.

“During the visit, KISED extended an invitation to the Sarawak government to participate in their renowned event called Comeup Global Start-Up Festival to be held at COEX Convention and Exhibition Centre in Seoul this Dec 11-12,” said Awang Tengah in a statement.

KISED was established in 2009 to promote sustainable growth and global competitiveness of start-ups and entrepreneurs in South Korea through comprehensive support programmes and initiatives, particularly for technology and innovative start-ups. — Borneo Post





