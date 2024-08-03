KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin shared a picture on Facebook of what looked like a casual meetup between Perikatan Nasional leaders, including representatives from PAS and Gerakan.

Captioned: “Kocakan air dalam cawan itu biasa dalam hal ehwal keluarga.Semuanya telah selesai menerusi musyawarah adik-beradik (Disagreements are routine in family affairs. Everything was sorted through a meeting of brothers)”, it hinted that all was well despite a previous dispute between Gerakan and PAS over the subject of vernacular school funding.

Among the Perikatan leaders attending the small gathering were Gerakan’s Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai, Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, and PAS Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Perikatan Nasional is busy preparing for the coming Nenggiri by-election which was vacated after the sacking of Bersatu member Azizi Abu Naim.