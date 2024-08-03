PUCHONG, Aug 3 — Internet service and social media providers have expressed their readiness in principle, to be licenced, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this was conveyed during his recent engagement sessions and meetings with several service providers in Singapore.

However, Fahmi noted that, as of now, no service providers have submitted applications for a licence.

“We have not yet received any applications because we only announced the regulatory framework or licencing for social media services on August 1.

“Currently, we are in the engagement process. I just returned from Singapore after meeting with all the platforms. Based on my meetings and discussions, I am confident they have expressed their readiness, in principle, to be licenced,” he told reporters after officiating at the Kita-Untuk-Kita (K2K) Youth Conference here today.

On July 27, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced that all social media and internet messaging services with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia must apply for an Applications Service Provider (ASP) class licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

This regulation will take effect from Jan 1, 2025, following the introduction of a new regulatory framework for social media services starting August 1. This requirement, however, does not apply to users of these platforms.

Fahmi said social media and messaging service providers are generally prepared for the new regulations introduced by the government.

“They are prepared and understand that Malaysia is a significant market. Malaysians, on average, consume 30 to 50 GB of data per month, which is substantial compared to other countries,” he said.

When asked if the government plans to shut down platforms that are not licenced, Fahmi said that there is no intention to close or suspend any platform as long as they comply with laws in the country.

Fahmi also revealed that criminal activities have shifted to cyberspace, with criminals using social media platforms to deceive Malaysians.

“For example, there have been attempts to sell babies on TikTok. When questioned, TikTok has only recently begun taking action,” he said.

Apart from implementing licencing requirements, he announced that a nationwide online safety campaign will be launched soon.

“We will also draft new legislation, such as online safety laws and undertake other initiatives, including starting a roadshow... We aim for the public to use the Internet safely and responsibly and we expect platform providers to be more accountable,” he added.

Regarding claims that MCMC did not engage with opposition parties, Fahmi refuted this, stating that engagement sessions have already been conducted three times.

“I understand that MCMC will hold another engagement session after finalising some internal decisions on processes and timelines. This will be announced by MCMC in the middle of next week,” he said. — Bernama