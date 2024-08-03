KLUANG, Aug 3 — An elderly woman was believed to have been trampled to death in a rubber smallholding in Felcra Batu 29, Kahang, near Kampung Sri Lukut here at around 7am today.

Kampung Sri Lukut village head Yusuf Ibrahim said the victim, Misirah Saniman, 75, who lived in a house near the rubber smallholding, was believed to have been attacked by a herd of around 10 elephants that they think entered the area earlier around midnight.

“The victim is believed to have been attacked while she was tapping rubber not far from her home and as a result, she was found dead at the scene.

“Her remains are now at the Kahang health clinic while waiting for funeral arrangements to be made,” he said when contacted today.

A report of the incident was lodged at the Kahang police station and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks’ (Perhilitan) Kluang office for further action.

Meanwhile, Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh confirmed receiving the report about the incident when contacted, adding that investigations were ongoing. — Bernama