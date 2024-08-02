KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The complexity behind the “lain-lain (others)” ethnicity catch-all in official forms was laid bare again today when three major Sabah politicians set aside their differences to jointly seek its replacement.

According to The Star, Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, and Kadazandusun paramount leader Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan all agreed that the term should be done away entirely after decades of use.

What they could not agree upon, however, was the term that should take its place.

Ewon reportedly said that the 75 ethnic groups he represented have settled on the term “Momogun”, a native term that roughly translates to the “people of the land”, during a convention yesterday.

“It is not just about our group name being important, but also the substance or essence of the attitudes, thoughts, discipline, and integrity of the Momogun community,” he was quoted as saying.

However, Jeffrey said the Momogun term might not be adequately inclusive and suggested a broader “natives of Sabah” instead, saying this would avoid alienating any groups that would qualify to be included.

He also said this could be a requirement under the Federal Constitution and the Sabah Constitution.

While acknowledging that the new term must still be found, he still called the development a promising one for Sabah natives.

“It is a step towards ensuring that every indigenous community in Sabah feels seen, valued, and included. This is crucial for fostering a more cohesive and united Sabah, where all indigenous peoples are recognised as equal and essential parts of the state’s identity and future.”

The elder Kitingan disagreed with both, and said there should be no replacement catch-all. Instead, Joseph said each ethnicity should be its own entry.

He said this would be the best way to give each ethnicity the proper respect.

“If you are a Kadazandusun, write down Kadazandusun, if you’re a Murut, put Murut, and if you’re a Bajau, just write Bajau. Just do that,” he was quoted as saying.