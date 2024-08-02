KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Former Penang executive councillor Datuk Phee Boon Poh has been hospitalised for a possible heart attack after suffering a fall at home, his daughter said.

According to The Star, Sungai Puyu assemblyman Poh Syn Tze said he father was currently in stable condition.

“It happened all of a sudden and we had to rush him to the hospital,” she was quoted as saying.

Earlier, news reports emerged that Phee was in the cardiac care unit of a private hospital in Penang for a suspected heart attack.

He had held the Sungai Puyu seat for five unbroken terms since 2004, prior to stepping aside for his daughter.