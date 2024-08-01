KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Umno Supreme Council has resolved to initiate legal action, seeking damages and compensation, totalling RM100 million, against elected representatives who quit the party.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki explained that this course of action aligns with the agreement previously signed by the representatives.

“The meeting also deliberated and unanimously agreed for Umno’s legal team to commence proceedings, to claim RM100 million in damages and compensation, from elected representatives who have forsaken their party duties, as stipulated in the previously signed agreement,” he said.

He said this in a press conference after the Umno Supreme Council meeting, which was held at Menara Dato Onn, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), this evening.

On July 16, PAS secretary-general, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, announced that Datuk Muhamad Jailani Khamis, the Rembia assemblyman in the Melaka State Assembly, whose Umno membership had been suspended, officially joined PAS as of June last year.

In response, Asyraf Wajdi emphasised, in a statement, that all Umno and BN elected representatives are bound by an agreement and undertaking, signed before a Commissioner of Oaths, which includes a RM100 million bond.

He said that any breach of this agreement would obligate the representatives to pay RM100 million to the party.

On the upcoming Nenggiri state by-election, Asyraf Wajdi, said that the meeting has decided for all Umno Supreme Council members to gather and coordinate Umno and Barisan Nasional’s campaign efforts, at each polling district in Nenggiri, starting this Saturday.

Previously, Kelantan BN chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub had announced Kelantan Umno youth chief, Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, as the candidate for the Nenggiri by-election.

The Umno Supreme Council meeting also strongly condemned the brutal killing of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, in Tehran.

The council described the murder of Haniyeh, a senior Hamas leader, who played a crucial role in efforts for a ceasefire and peace in Gaza, as demonstrating the cowardice and madness of the Zionist Israel regime, which continues its genocidal actions against the Palestinian people.

“Umno is determined to continue supporting the struggle for Palestinian liberation, and stands in solidarity with our brothers in Hamas, Fatah, and all Palestinians who have long been oppressed and had their rights violated by Zionist Israel.

“Umno, through its representatives in the Unity Government, will continue to fight for justice on the international stage, demanding that the cruelty and barbarity of Israel be condemned in the strongest possible terms by the global community, and by nations that genuinely cherish peace and justice,” he said. — Bernama