KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Malaysia has been elected to the Board of Governors of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) subsidiary organs for the years 2025 to 2028.

The Foreign Ministry, in its latest post on X, announced that Malaysia was elected to the Board of Governors of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) and the Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT) for the 2025-2028 term.

The election took place during the 46th Session of the Islamic Commission for Economic, Cultural and Social Affairs at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday (July 29).

“Malaysia looks forward to strengthening its collaboration among the OIC-member states, particularly in education and trade,” it said on X.

The ministry mentioned that the Board of Governors (BOG) of IUT will be represented by the Higher Education Ministry, while the BOG ICDT will be represented by the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti).

The IUT, an educational and research institution located in Bangladesh, was set up in 1981 with the main objective of contributing to the development of human resources of the OIC-member states, particularly in the fields of engineering, technology and technical education.

According to its website, the ICDT, established in Casablanca in 1984, is in charge of promoting trade and investments in the OIC countries. — Bernama