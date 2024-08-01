PUTRAJAYA, Aug 1 — Noting that one in six Malaysian adults are suffering from diabetes, the government has decided to lead by example and cut its sugar consumption at all official functions.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the decision was made following the findings of the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2023 that was launched on May 16.

“One of the government's efforts beginning today, the Cabinet has decided that all future government events will reduce the consumption of sugar by 50 per cent and all drinks will be prepared without added sugar,” he told reporters here today.

However on May 16, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said that the percentage of diabetics in Malaysia had reduced to 2.9 per cent compared to 2019.

Currently, 3.6 million Malaysian adults suffer from diabetes.

Putrajaya had already hiked the sugar tax for pre-sweetened beverages to 50 sen per litre from 40 sen per litre.

The government also introduced a “healthier choice” logo for food and beverage products that meet a certain standard in nutrition in 2017 as part of measures to tackle Malaysia’s rising diabetes and obesity cases.