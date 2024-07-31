KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Following the assassination of the Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, Islamist party PAS today warned that this may lead to worsening crisis in the Middle East.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan suggested that the killing was linked to recent moves that have put Israel in a less advantageous position.

“With this latest development, it is highly likely that the ongoing conflict will spread more widely throughout the involved region, and all efforts towards its resolution will face difficulties.

“The Zionist regime of Israel must be held accountable for the entire series of atrocities that are destroying world peace,” he said.

Earlier, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that Ismail was killed in Tehran along with one of his bodyguards.

Hamas has said that an Israeli strike was responsible for Ismail’s death.



