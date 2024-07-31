KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — China has commended Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his remarks on the Palestinian issue, highlighting a shared global desire for peace and stability in the Middle East.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lin Jian, expressed China's appreciation for Anwar's comments, saying Beijing’s stance aligns with the aspirations of the international community, especially Arab and Islamic states.

"China appreciates the comment of Prime Minister [Datuk Seri] Anwar Ibrahim, which reflects the common expectation and aspiration of the international community, including the vast Arab and Islamic states, for an early settlement of the Palestinian question and the realisation of peace and stability in the Middle East," Lin said in his regular press conference yesterday.

“On promoting the internal reconciliation of Palestine, China’s hope and direction of effort are highly identical with those of the vast Arab and Islamic states.

"China stands ready to step up communication and coordination with Malaysia and other parties, work for the implementation of the Beijing Declaration, and play a constructive role for peace and stability in the Middle East," he added.

Last week, Anwar said he welcomed the agreement between Fatah and Hamas, inked in Beijing, which aims to strengthen Palestinian unity.

Anwar said the Beijing Declaration represents a promising step towards achieving Palestinian solidarity, so crucial for realising the rights of the Palestinian people.

Noting that international backing is essential, Anwar also urged governments that have not yet done so to recognise the State of Palestine and support these unity efforts.

On Monday, China had responded positively to the interest shown by various countries towards Brics following Malaysia’s application, saying it welcomes more “like-minded” partners to join in making the international order more just and equitable.

“The development and expansion of the Brics mechanism reflects the trend of the times, serves the interests of relevant countries, and provides a strong driving force for multipolarity in the world and greater democracy in international relations.”

“That is exactly why more and more emerging markets and developing countries, such as Malaysia, show a keen interest in Brics and have expressed recognition for and hope to join the group,” Lin said.

In June, Anwar confirmed Malaysia’s intention to join Brics to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brics, which initially included Brazil, Russia, India, and China, was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for emerging economies, with South Africa joining the bloc in 2010.

The bloc now has been expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.

Brics now contributes to a quarter of the global economy, accounts for one-fifth of global trade and represents about 40 per cent of the world’s population.