KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Following an encouraging response, the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) will extend the “Restructure Your Loan for as Low as RM300” campaign for its borrowers until September 30.

In a statement today, PTPTN announced that the campaign period has been extended from the initial two months ending on July 31 to four months, beginning June 1, for both conventional and Ujrah loans.

“This campaign is a special initiative designed to encourage and support borrowers with outstanding loans to settle their arrears with an initial payment as low as RM300.

“The restructuring provides borrowers with the convenience of adjusting their repayment schedules and setting monthly installments based on their financial capabilities. This ensures borrowers can make consistent and orderly repayments.

“In addition to restructuring, during this campaign period, borrowers can also negotiate other repayment options such as switching to Ujrah, loan consolidation and rescheduling,” read the statement.

PTPTN explained that borrowers with arrears need to make a minimum payment of RM300 to restructure their loans and are then required to set up salary deductions or direct debits for repayment aimed at achieving zero arrears.

“The extension period also aligns with the ongoing myPTPTN Easy, Fast, and Secure Campaign.

“Borrowers with outstanding loans can take the opportunity to pay arrears as low as RM300 and restructure their loans, thereby improving their credit records.

“Don’t miss this opportunity. Borrowers who commit to making repayments are greatly appreciated, as their efforts help ensure the sustainability of the education loan fund for future generations,” said PTPTN chairman Datuk Seri Norliza Abdul Rahim.

Further information regarding the campaign and repayment negotiations, including Ujrah conversion, loan consolidation, rescheduling, or restructuring, may obtained by contacting PTPTN Careline at 03-2193 3000 or via Live Chat on the PTPTN portal www.ptptn.gov.my. — Bernama