KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has launched its first-ever loan restructuring campaign, offering a minimum payment of RM300 to encourage borrowers to settle their arrears.

In a statement today, PTPTN announced that the two-month campaign, running from June 1 to July 31, is open to all borrowers with arrears, whether they have conventional or Ujrah loans.

“Borrowers need to make a minimum of RM300 in overdue payment for the loan restructuring and are required to set up salary deductions or direct debits as a repayment method to ensure consistent and organised repayments.

“During this campaign, borrowers can also negotiate other repayment options, such as switching to Ujrah, loan consolidation, and rescheduling,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, PTPTN chairman Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim stated that the loan restructuring campaign would help reduce and achieve zero arrears, thereby improving the borrowers’ credit ratings.

She emphasised that the borrowers’ commitment to repayment is crucial for sustaining the education loan fund for future generations, ensuring that no student is denied entry into higher education institutions due to financial difficulties.

Further information can be obtained via the PTPTN Careline at 03-2193 3000, live chat on the PTPTN portal (www.ptptn.gov.my), the PTPTN e-Aduan platform (https://eaduan.ptptn.gov.my/), PTPTN Sales Executives (https://www.ptptn.gov.my/hubungi-ptptn), or PTPTN’s official social media channels. — Bernama