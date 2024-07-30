KOTA KINABALU, July 30 — The launch of the ‘Bulan Kebangsaan Hari Sabah dan Kempen Kibar Bendera 2024’ will take place at 7.30am this Thursday, August 1.

Chief Secretariat of the event, Benedict Oliver Lidadun, said that various activities to foster a sense of nationalism, especially among the people of Sabah will be carried out during the ceremony.

“The launching ceremony will be officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor at the Kota Kinabalu City Hall grounds. It will include the distribution of flags, stage performances, a school student reception, and the flagging off of the ‘Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang’ convoy by the Sabah State Information Department.

“At 3pm, a delegation led by Kota Kinabalu City Hall Mayor Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah will distribute Jalur Gemilang and Sabah flags to shopkeepers and the public around Gaya Street.

“I invite everyone in the Kota Kinabalu City area to join us in celebrating and showing our unity, especially as we are also celebrating Sabah Day for the first time this year,” he said during an interview with SABAHfM at the Integrated Ministry of Communication Complex here yesterday.

In addition, Benedict urged the public to fly the Jalur Gemilang and Sabah flags to enhance the atmosphere of National Day and Sabah Day.

“This year is historic as the state government has also officially recognised Sabah Day. Therefore, let us fly both flags, the Jalur Gemilang and the Sabah flag, at our homes, villages, buildings, cars and everywhere to show our love for our country, Malaysia, and our state, Sabah,” he added.

Meanwhile the public is also invited to the Hari Pahlawan 2024 celebration on Wednesday, July 31.

The event will be held at the Dataran Kawad Ibu Pejabat Polis Kontinjen Sabah in Kepayan and will commence at 7.30am.

It will be officiated by Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Hajiji.

There will be a special performance by the Sabah Police Contingent that will re-enact the struggle and sacrifice of the national security forces in the invasion of Tanduo, Lahad Datu in 2013. — The Borneo Post