JOHOR BARU, July 30 — The Johor police will reveal the motive behind the abduction and kidnapping of six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui after investigators complete the probe.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said proper steps have been taken so that the ongoing investigation would not be compromised.

“Every act of crime must have a motive.

“The police have since remanded the suspect and I will convey the latest information from time-to-time,” he said at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

At the moment, Kumar said the investigation is still ongoing and he did not want to reveal anything to jeopardise the investigations.

He said it will also interfere with the investigation process.

On Albertine’s health report, Kumar said the child was reported safe and had no physical injuries to her body.

“The victim was found safe and was not injured,” he said, adding that the success in solving Albertine’s abduction case is a significant success by the Johor police.

Yesterday, the 31-year-old male suspect who was arrested with the victim in a budget hotel room in Batang Kali, Selangor on July 23 was remanded until this Sunday.

Four other suspects, consisting of two men and two women, aged 28 and 55, have since been released on police bail.

The four were earlier remanded for four days until last Friday after their remand period was not extended.

On July 20, Albertine was reported missing at around 8.30pm while at a Bon Odori Festival event at the shopping centre.

Following her disappearance, police arrested the four initial suspects and reclassified the missing person report to that of kidnapping.