KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Police have questioned a man over a video online showing his 12-year-old son joyriding in a Perodua Viva with his other children.

According to New Straits Times, Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said investigators were made aware of the video on Monday evening.

“Our investigations revealed this incident occurred at Taman Putra Impiana, Puchong at around 8pm on Sunday.

“Further checks showed that the Perodua Viva car was being driven by a 12-year-old boy with his two younger brothers aged four and six. They were joy-riding in the neighbourhood,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wan Kamarul said the father and the children were questioned at Sepang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department office yesterday, for the investigation under the Road Transport Act.

In the video, a woman was seen questioning the boy who was behind the wheel of the car with his younger siblings within.