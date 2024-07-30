KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Health Ministry has instructed an ice-cream chain to stop selling a limited edition Pei Pa Koa flavoured ice cream, saying it was an offence to serve the cough syrup this way.

The ministry said Section 13B (2) of the Food Act 1983 prohibited the adulteration of edible items with medicines, which constituted an offence punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of no more than RM20,000, or both upon conviction.

It said officers from its Food Safety and Quality Program (PKKM) confirmed that the chain was serving ice cream with the Pei Pa Koa cough syrup, which was registered with the Drug Control Authority as a traditional medicine with contraindications for pregnant women.

“Therefore, all premises involved in the sale of this product are ordered to immediately cease the sale of all such products for the safety of consumers and the public,” the ministry said in a statement today,

“Additionally, all advertising media, including e-commerce platforms and social media, must stop broadcasting advertisements for this food item.”

The ministry did not name the chain in question but the Inside Scoop ice cream chain announced a limited edition flavour yesterday with the Pei Pa Koa flavour.

However, the chain appears to have pulled this off its menu, as the page for the flavour now shows that the product could no longer be found.