KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Bersatu activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin will be detained for two days after police secured a remand order against him over his remarks accusing a navy official of corruption.

According to Malaysiakini, lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali said a magistrate only granted the police half the detention time they sought for their investigations under the Penal Code, Official Secrets Act, and Communications and Multimedia Act.

“So, Badrul will be under remand until tomorrow and he will be out tomorrow if there is no request for an extension,” Rafique was quoted as saying.

The former PKR member commonly called Chegubard was arrested yesterday after he lodged a report containing his allegations at the Putrajaya district police headquarters.

He previously claimed on Facebook to possess classified documents detailing the alleged corruption, which he said had the signatures of a minister, senior military officials, and anti-corruption investigators.

Chegubard also said he sent the documents to Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee for further action.