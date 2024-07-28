PENAMPANG, July 28 — The Sabah government is seeking to continue negotiations with the Federal government to finalise its special grant claim of a 40 per cent revenue payment, as stipulated in the Federal Constitution.

United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president, Datuk Ewon Benedick, stated that the party fully supports the Sabah government’s efforts to finalise this claim and appreciates its recent submission of the same to the Federal government.

“This is a very positive step towards resolving an issue that has persisted for a long time,” he said in a statement after chairing the Upko Supreme Council meeting here today.

Last Friday (July 26), Bernama reported that Sabah State Attorney-General Datuk Brenndon Keith Soh said the Sabah government is ready and capable of initiating further negotiations on the special grant in accordance with Articles 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution.

Brenndon said this in light of the Ministry of Finance’s response to a parliamentary question on July 16, confirming the government’s commitment, through the Malaysia Agreement (MA)1963 Implementation Action Council Technical Committee, to discuss a new special grant rate for Sabah.

Ewon, who is also the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives, said he would personally play a role in advancing this claim through various platforms he is part of, including the Federal Cabinet, the MA63 Implementation Action Council, and MA 1963 Implementation Action Council Technical Committee.

“I hope all state leaders will continue to unite in advocating for this claim for the benefit of Sabahans as a whole,” he said. — Bernama