KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The defeat of Umno in the 2018 general election (GE14) should serve as a lesson and inspiration to rise again, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said today.

According to Malay national daily Sinar Harian, the Johor Umno liaison committee chairman said all parties within Umno must learn from the defeat.

“At the time, Umno seemed to have lost its dignity, and representatives of this respected Malay party were insulted and criticised.

“Therefore, after being trusted again by the people of this state, as representatives, we must never fail to provide the best service to the voters,” Onn Hafiz, who is also the Johor menteri besar, was quoted as saying while officiating the Simpang Renggam Umno Division Conference today.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the head of the Simpang Renggam Umno division, reminded Umno representatives not to be boastful, as their positions are entrusted to them by the voters who elected them.

Additionally, he reminded Umno members not to stray from the party’s foundational struggle, which was established in the Johor palace with the main purpose of uniting the Malays.

Onn Hafiz urged all Umno members and leaders to close ranks and move as one to restore the party’s dignity.

“Let what happened before serve as a guiding line to ensure we do not repeat past mistakes while the people continue to place their hopes in us to be their protectors,” he said.