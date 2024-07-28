KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — A Singaporean man has been deported after being fined for breaking a glass case containing the private belongings of the Johor royalty at the Johor Abu Bakar Royal Museum in Johor Baru and committing four other offences.

Free Malaysia Today reported that Kobes Samuel Poh San pleaded guilty to committing the offences on February 25 and was fined a total of RM30,000 the Johor Baru Magistrates’ Court last week.

After paying the fine, he was ordered to be deported.

A lawyer from Vinsa & Ian, who represented the 32-year-old, said he was charged with two offences related to the museum break-in.

They were trespassing into the building and breaking the glass case containing royal artefacts, for which he was fined RM4,500 and RM10,000 respectively, the lawyer was quoted as saying.

The lawyer also said that Poh San, who also holds a Dutch passport, was fined RM10,000 under the Immigration Act for overstaying by 183 days.

Additionally, he was fined RM3,000 for breaking a glass mirror at the Z Hotel in Johor Baru where he had been staying.

For the fifth charge, he pleaded guilty to administering methamphetamine and amphetamine to himself at the police narcotics department in Johor Baru, resulting in a RM2,500 fine under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

In mitigation, his lawyer cited a medical report confirming that Poh San suffers from schizophrenia and was unable to control his actions during the incidents.