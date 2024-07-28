SHAH ALAM, July 28 — Recurring electrical system disruptions at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital (HSIS) Heart Centre in Serdang have caused delays in surgery to mitigate risk to patients.

Selangor Health Department director Dr Ummi Kalthom Shamsudin explained that the contractor, under the close supervision of the Public Works Department, is currently reviewing the issue, to identify the root cause of the electrical disruptions, and implement corrective measures.

To ensure the continuity of services, HSIS has relocated cardiothoracic surgery to two operating theatres in the main building of HSIS Serdang, which are now operating around the clock.

Additionally, starting July 18, 2024, the Ministry of Health has outsourced cardiothoracic surgery to private facilities, through Protect Health Corporation, to reduce the waiting time for patients in need of surgery.

Dr Ummi Kalthom said that ongoing monitoring will ensure the swift repair of the electrical system at the HSIS Heart Centre Operating Theatre Complex, to maintain service continuity.

As a result of the disruptions, the HSIS Heart Centre was temporarily closed, starting July 22. — Bernama