KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Russia welcomes Malaysia’s interest in Brics and will help promote this interest, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today.

“Malaysia has expressed interest in strengthening contacts with Brics. We actively support this interest and, as the chair, will help promote this interest,” the minister said during a press conference following his visit to Malaysia, according to Sputnik news.

Earlier, Lavrov had called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya where they discussed Malaysia’s desire to join the Brics organisation.

Bernama reported Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Malaysia has sent an application to Russia to join the Brics intergovernmental organisation.

Russia is the chairman of the organisation that also groups Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sputnik reported Lavrov presented the Malaysian leader with books, including works by Alexander Pushkin and other Russian writers as well as works by Malaysian poets translated into Russian when he met Anwar.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (left) receives a book from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (centre) in conjunction with his courtesy visit to Malaysia at Seri Perdana July 28, 2024. — Bernama pic

Separately, Sputnik also reported that Lavrov, in his meeting with Mohamad on Sunday, had reminded Mohamad of his invitation to visit Russia, which they “discussed yesterday and the day before yesterday”.

Mohamad and Lavrov had attended the week-long 57th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings in Laos, which concluded yesterday.

Russian Foreign Ministry in its official Telegram said during the meeting, both Foreign Ministers also exchanged notes on the establishment of cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations of the Malaysian Foreign Ministry. — Bernama-Sputnik