KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya during the latter’s two-day official visit to Malaysia.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar said their discussions primarily centred on Malaysia’s recent application for membership in the Brics alliance, which Russia currently chairs.

“This potential membership holds substantial promise for both nations and underscores our commitment to fostering robust international collaboration,” he wrote in his post.

“We also explored avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on strengthening ties in key areas such as investment and trade, science and technology, agriculture, defense and military, education, and tourism and culture.

On June 18, Anwar confirmed Malaysia’s intention to join Brics to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brics, which initially included Brazil, Russia, India, and China, was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for emerging economies, with South Africa joining the bloc in 2010.

The bloc now has been expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.

Brics now contributes to a quarter of the global economy, accounts for one-fifth of global trade and represents about 40 per cent of the world’s population.

Their conversation extended to pressing global issues, including the ongoing situation in Palestine.

The prime minister said, “Both Malaysia and Russia underscored the imperative need for a permanent ceasefire, immediate humanitarian relief, and the recognition of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations.

“Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Malaysia reiterated its stance on dialogue and diplomatic efforts as the path to a sustainable resolution.

“This engagement reflects our shared dedication to addressing global challenges and advancing a cooperative international agenda,” he added.