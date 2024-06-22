KULIM, June 22 — Malaysia’s plan to join intergovernmental organisation Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will not adversely impact its electrical and electronics (E&E) sector, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

He said Malaysia is prepared to join the grouping as this is seen as offering numerous benefits to the country, including in terms of research and development in the E&E sector.

“We continue to maintain our neutrality (amid United States-China tensions). The bid to join Brics is for mutual benefit as Brics encompasses nine countries that account for 45 per cent of the global population.

“This is a very large market and we hope to gain access to the market. I do not see the entry into Brics as changing our neutral stance. We remain neutral but are joining Brics for economic benefits,” he said when asked by reporters to comment on Malaysia’s plan to join Brics.

Earlier, Chang attended the pre-launch of the Industrial Technology Innovation Centre (ITIC) and official opening of the Semiconductor Research Consortium and Mimos Academy at Kulim Hi-tech Park here today.

The minister said the country’s participation in the Brics economic bloc will be a participation in a multilateral platform in addition to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and similar platforms.

“Brics is just one of the multilateral platforms that we are joining. Many other countries besides Malaysia are also interested in joining Brics, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia,” he added.

On the pre-launch of ITIC, Chang said it marked a major achievement in the development of industrial technology.

ITIC is composed of four centres, each managed by a different agency under the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry.

Mimos will focus on the E&E sector, the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology & Innovation (MRANTI) will specialise in drone and robotic technology, the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) will focus on smart city technology, and the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) will concentrate on aerospace technology. — Bernama