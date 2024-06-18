BEIJING, June 18 — Malaysia will soon start formal proceedings to join Brics, Prime Datuk Seri Minister Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday.

“We have already explained our policy and made our decision. We will start formal proceedings soon,” Sputniknews reported Anwar said in an interview with the founder of Chinese news outlet Guancha, Li Shimo, when asked about when Malaysia was planning to join.

Brics was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest emerging economies, initially uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China.

South Africa joined the group in 2010. Russia assumed the bloc’s rotating presidency on January 1.

On the same day, Brics expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE. — Bernama-Sputnik

