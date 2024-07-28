KUCHING, July 28 — The latest data from the Sarawak Health Department has revealed that there are over 3,000 HIV-positive cases across the state, in which some 200 individuals are tested positive every year, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

Dr Yii, who serves as the Special Adviser to Malaysia’s Minister of Health Dzulkefly Ahmad, said this when officiating at an HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) / AIDS awareness programme for youths by the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Visitors” Board here on Friday.

“We face significant challenges. This is not just about numbers; it is about real people — our friends, family members, colleagues and even our neighbours,” he said.

According to Dr Yii, the fight against HIV/AIDS in Sarawak involved breaking the stigma, promoting prevention and ensuring access to treatment for all.

Citing stigma and discrimination as among the biggest obstacles in the fight against the disease, he said this prevented people from getting tested, from disclosing their status, and from seeking the care they need.

“We must foster an environment where everyone feels safe and supported, regardless of their HIV status,” he stressed, adding prevention as another critical aspect of the state”s battle against HIV/AIDS.

“This includes comprehensive sex education, access to contraception and pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP (medicine taken to prevent getting HIV).

“Initiatives aimed at reaching young people, key populations and rural communities are also essential.

“In Sarawak, where many communities are geographically isolated, innovative approaches are needed to ensure that prevention efforts reach everyone,” he pointed out.

The objectives of the HIV / AIDS awareness programme, he said, was to raise the concerns of youths on the importance of the subject matter including preventive steps, access to screening and treatment, as well as building a supportive environment for them.

At the event, the DAP lawmaker pledged RM100,000 for the board to upgrade SGH’s furniture, purchase more equipment for the wards including the Infectious Disease Ward and Respiratory Ward, and upgrade cooking equipment for the hospital kitchen.

Dr Yii hoped that his contribution would help build conducive environment for the medical workers and patients in the hospital. — The Borneo Post