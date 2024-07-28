KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The government will shut down the operations of any social media and internet messaging service providers in the country found to be non-compliant with the requirement to apply for a Class License for Application Service Providers under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

According to national daily Berita Harian, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this will be enforced starting January 1, 2025, following the introduction of a new regulatory framework for social media and internet messaging services beginning August 1 of this year.

He mentioned that the closure actions fall under the jurisdiction of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“Closure... that’s within the power of MCMC,” he was quoted as saying to reporters after officiating the Bagan Datuk Umno Division Delegates Meeting in Sungai Sumun today.

He made this remark when asked about the government’s response to any social media and internet messaging service providers that defy the new directive issued by MCMC.

In a statement yesterday, MCMC mentioned that failing to obtain the license after the effective date constitutes an offense, and appropriate legal action can be taken under Act 588.

The new regulatory framework applies only to platforms that meet the licensing eligibility criteria and does not involve users.

This enforcement is in line with the Cabinet’s decision that social media and internet messaging services in the country must comply with Malaysian laws.

On a related note, Ahmad Zahid denied allegations that MCMC’s directive is politically motivated to suppress negative comments against the government.

“What’s there to fear if the media is used to state the truth and reveal the true identity (of account holders).

“Many countries do not use the same social media channels as us. For instance, China does not use the same media channels as we do. They have their own ways to combat it.

“Singapore also requires media service providers to register. Many countries have such registration so that every netizen is accountable for what they write, instead of throwing stones and hiding their hands... that’s called cowardice,” he said.