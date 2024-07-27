Sarawak premier says state-owned i-CATS University College now with aerospace faculty to get RM300m, new beach side campus

KUCHING, July 27 — Sarawak-owned higher learning institution, i-CATS University College, will have a new campus to be developed at a beach side at Trombol, about 40 kilometres from the city centre here.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the development of the new campus would cost about RM300 million and would be equipped with the latest modern learning technology.

“At the same time, it will be equipped with a state of the art lab to produce the right graduates that will upgrade Sarawak as a centre for modern learning,” he said when speaking to launch the Sarawak Foundation Education Expo at i-CATS current campus at Jalan Stampin Timur here, today.

He said the Federal Government had recently approved the setting up of a Faculty of Aerospace at the university college which would commence their inaugural semester this September.

According to him, the establishment of the new faculty signified Sarawak’s preparation to produce the trained workforce required to venture into the aerospace industry, particularly in the production of aircraft parts and avionic equipment.

Abang Johari said that Sarawak had also amended its Land Code which had expanded its jurisdiction to cover the airspace and spectrum, in addition to venturing into the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to further their commitment in the aerospace industry.

“In our effort to produce the right graduates, we have to consider all the prerequisites of our learning process. This is why we have this expo so that you can identify what sort of discipline you want to study and must be relevant to the development that is taking place today,” he added. — Bernama