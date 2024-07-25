KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Malaysians in the affected areas of ongoing street protests in Kenya — now entering its sixth week, have been urged to stay vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said through the High Commission of Malaysia in Nairobi, it has been closely monitoring the situation and is in contact with all registered Malaysians in Kenya.

The ministry strongly urges them to maintain regular communication with the High Commission to receive timely updates and support.

“The High Commission is dedicated to providing assistance and ensuring their safety as the situation evolves.

“Malaysians in the affected areas are urged to stay vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities,” said the statement.

For consular assistance, Malaysians can contact the High Commission through the address at 611, Runda Grove, Runda, P.O. Box 42286, Nairobi or via phone at +254 (01) 11052710 or +254 741 603952 and by email at [email protected].

To date, at least 50 protesters have been killed and 413 injured since the protests started on June 18, international media reported according to the state-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights. — Bernama