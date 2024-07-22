KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A wallet and identification card believed to belong to the late Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah were found in the Sungai Trolak, Kampung Batu 4, around 12.20pm today.

The evidence was discovered after several hours of search operations conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Scuba Unit (Forensic Unit), Utusan Malaysia reported today.

Additionally, a car key was found at 11.20am, but its ownership could not be confirmed.

The river today was relatively shallow and clear due to a lack of rain since yesterday, which facilitated today’s search for evidence.

Earlier, the media reported that Nur Farah Kartini had been missing since July 10 after delivering a rental car to a customer.

Her body was found in a palm oil plantation area in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor.