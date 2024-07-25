JOHOR BARU, July 25 — The five suspects, involved in the abduction and kidnapping of Albertine Leo Jia Hui, have no links and are unknown to the victim and her family.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said this includes the 31-year-old male suspect who was found together with the six-year-old victim in a budget hotel room in Batang Kali, Selangor on Tuesday.

“I would like to stress that the victim’s mother and father do not know any of the suspects.

“However, police investigations are still ongoing as to whether the five suspects in the case are known to each other.

“Police are also probing the motive for the kidnapping,” he told reporters during a press conference held at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

He was responding to questions from the media about the relationship between the suspects and the victim’s family.

This comes following speculations and comments made on social media alleging that the suspects are friends of the victim’s mother.

When the media asked him about the fifth suspect who was seen wearing a Bon Odori event t-shirt, at the festival where Albertine was last seen, Kumar said the particular t-shirt that was worn by the suspect was available for sale at the festival.

On the investigation’s progress, Kumar said the probe is still ongoing but and that police are looking at all angles.

“Police are still investigating the case under Section 365 of the Penal Code and Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017,” he said.

Kumar said the number of arrests in the case remains at five.

He said the remand period for the initial four suspects will end tomorrow and they will be released under police bail if there is no new development.

“However, the remand period for the fifth and last suspect will end on July 29," he said.

Meanwhile, Kumar expressed his gratitude to all Malaysians who had assisted in channelling information to the authorities.

Albertine was reported missing during a Bon Odori festival event at Eco Galleria in Iskandar Puteri last Saturday.

She was later found at a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor on Tuesday.

Police have since arrested five suspects to assist in the case that has been classified as kidnapping.