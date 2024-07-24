KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Umno Youth has today declared his support for Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek who stood by the ban against alcohol and tobacco donations for schools.

Its chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh compared the situation with the national football league, which also does not allow such sponsors.

“I also urge the government to defend this existing policy despite pressure from any minister to change it,” he said in a brief statement.

“This is a country with rules that must be followed, not a country that follows your rules, Anthony Loke Siew Fook.”

“Let’s protect our children from negative influences,” he added.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he will consult the Cabinet on revising an Education Ministry guideline that bans schools from receiving funds generated from selling tobacco products and alcoholic beverages.

The guideline currently forbids schools from receiving such funds.

Loke, who is also the DAP secretary-general, criticised those making an issue out of the matter, saying Tiger Beer has been organising fundraising concerts for Chinese schools for 30 years, asking why it has become an issue now.

It was recently reported that Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu had attended an event by a SJK(C) in Sungai Pelek, which is in her constituency, along with Selangor state executive councillor for local government, new village development and tourism Ng Suee Lim, and Sungai Pelek assemblyman Lwi Kian Keong.

One of the sponsors of the event was Tiger Beer — arguably the country’s biggest beer brand, manufactured by Heineken Malaysia Bhd.

The move was then criticised by Islamist party PAS for allegedly “normalising” alcohol consumption.

In response, Fadhlina yesterday reportedly said that no exemptions will be given for schools to receive funds from tobacco or alcohol sponsors.

She reportedly said that her minister would also not review the guidelines, and urged all schools to adhere to them.