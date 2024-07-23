KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek reportedly said today that no exemptions will be given for schools to receive funds from tobacco or alcohol sponsors.

She reportedly said that her minister would also not review the guidelines, and urged all schools to adhere to them.

“My advice is to follow the guidelines. Schools must ensure that the responsibility is with the administrators to ascertain that everything runs smoothly,” she was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

She said this would also apply to vernacular schools.

“I wish to stress again that schools belong to the community,” she reportedly said.

“We welcome all contributions. But we will help [with regard to the guidelines] including those parties who wish to donate so that it is in line with our guidelines.”

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education said it would investigate a SJK(C) in Sepang which was said to receive donations from beer brand Tiger Beer.

Fadhlina said today that her ministry would be “providing guidance” to said school.

Malaysiakini wrote that the circular over donations to school was instituted in March 2018 under the then Barisan Nasional administration.

It also reported that Chinese school have received funding from companies, including breweries, for decades — but the issue came under spotlight due to a recent charity event in the Sepang school.

It was recently reported that Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu had attended an event by a SJK(C )in Sungai Pelek, which is in her constituency.

One of the sponsors of the event was Tiger Beer — arguably the country’s biggest beer brand, manufactured by Heineken Malaysia Bhd.

The move was then criticised by Islamist party PAS for allegedly “normalising” alcohol consumption.



